Beyoncé Debuted A Telfar Bag — & Twitter Had A Lot Of Reactions

Update: According to Poshmark, since yesterday, when Beyoncé was spotted with a Telfar bag in hand, the resale platform saw an 8.8x increase in order volume of the popular handbag. Specifically, there was a 20.9x spike in orders from the brand in the latter half of the day, compared to the morning.
This story was originally published on July 9, 2021.
On Thursday, after photos of Beyoncé and Jay Z having lunch in Brooklyn were released, Twitter blew up, and not just because of the A-list spotting. Rather, it was Beyoncé’s bag that had people talking. For the occasion, the Lemonade singer wore a white button-down shirt, tied up Britney Spears-style, with floral, wide-leg trousers from Christopher John Rogers, and — drumroll, please — a white Telfar shopping bag.
Given how tricky it was to score a Telfar bag even before it was Beyoncé-approved — the bag drops sell out almost instantly (sometimes because of bots) — many feared that, now that it had her stamp of approval, they’d never get their hands on the tote.
“Welp. If you haven’t ordered a Telfar bag yet, you can kiss that dream goodbye,” tweeted @DaShaunLH. Twitter user @Freedddem wrote, “Beyonce? With a Telfar? Oh it’s over. Yall will never get one.” Meanwhile, @overdramatique tweeted, “Love this for Telfar, hate this for the future of that site and my own collection.”
Others on Twitter aired fears that the affordable price of Telfar’s shopping bags, which range from $150 (£107) to $257 (£185), would soon increase. “Beyoncé just rose the price of Telfar bags,” wrote @fvckdrvco.
Telfar was quick to quell the rumours floating around on the social media platform, where the brand’s name was trending for the better part of Thursday night. "Price not changing,” read a post on the brand’s Instagram stories, followed by bumblebee emojis, a reference to Beyoncé. "Not for you — for everyone." And just like that, hope for Telfar shoppers was restored.
Whether or not that feeling of hope will last past this week’s lavender Shopping Bag drop, which will take place on Tuesday, July 13 at 9AM EST on shop.telfar.net, is yet to be determined. Let the odds be ever in your favour.
See some of the Twitter reactions to Beyoncé wearing the bag, below.
Tryna get a telfar bag is like the hunger games at this point— HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@itskeyon) July 8, 2021
Everyone who got a telfar bag are feeling energetically aligned with Beyoncé rn pic.twitter.com/StHwyff97P— Anthony (@hotboyT0ny) July 8, 2021
Beyoncé’s power whew Telfar trending #1 pic.twitter.com/ythOqLHlla— keanuYoncé (@BaddieYoncee) July 8, 2021
The way that it was already hard enough to get a Telfar bag and now Beyoncé got one. I’m not well pic.twitter.com/0C7g7SRHSq— TheLimitDoesNotExist (@sylviamphofe) July 8, 2021
The fact that my Telfar was delivered today and matches my Ivy Park shoes!— French (@UnicornFlower) July 9, 2021
Love that for meee!!! pic.twitter.com/IfkOdkLUxn
I KNOW THATS RIGHT TELFAR! The people’s champ 🙌🏾✨ pic.twitter.com/qlj0yrAvhy— Glowja Cat✨• 🇭🇹 (@c0kahina) July 8, 2021