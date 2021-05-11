Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Now Reading
$500 From Macy's Could Be Yours To Win
Story from
Contests
A $500 Wardrobe Refresh From Macy’s Could Be Yours To Win
R29 Editors
More from Fashion
Cute Travel Outfits
21 Jet-Setting Shoes That The Shopping Team Swears By For Stylish...
by
Emily Ruane
Amazon
Hot (Girl Summer) Tip: The Best Bodysuits Can Be Found On Amazon
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Best Wedding Dresses
Bridgerton
Gowns & Party Dresses Are 2021’s Biggest ...
Season after season, little changes in wedding fashion. After all, white wedding gowns have long been the standard. The last year, though, saw the rise of
by
Eliza Huber
Advertisement
Style
No One Played It Safe On This Year’s BRIT Awards Red Carpet
by
Eliza Huber
Events
Say “Yes” To These Colorful Wedding Dresses
by
Emily Ruane
Style
Naomi Osaka Wore A Wedding Dress From ASOS — & It’s Still Available
Last week, four-time Grand Slam singles winner Naomi Osaka took home yet another title, at the 2021 Laureus World Sports Awards where she was named Sportsw
by
Eliza Huber
Style
Michelle Obama Knit Halter Tops For Malia and Sasha During Lockdown
For everyone who took up knitting during the pandemic, only to be mocked by their close ones — think: wisecracks about Meredith Grey celibacy knitting an
by
Eliza Huber
Contests
A $500 Wardrobe Refresh From Macy’s Could Be Yours To Win
by
R29 Editors
Hype Machine
We Spent Hours Finding Amazon’s Most Loved Plus-Size Swimsuits
by
Chichi Offor
Hype Machine
The Black One-Piece Swimsuits Online Shoppers Swear By
by
Amanda Randone
Fashion
18 Pairs Of Shorts Worthy Of Curvy Girls
by
Liz Black
Style
Sophie Turner’s Oversized Blazer-Heels Look Hits On Two Of ...
For her first Mother’s Day, Sophie Turner, who gave birth to her daughter Willa in July, celebrated on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend. On the eve
by
Eliza Huber
Advertisement
R29 Original Series
Advertisement
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted