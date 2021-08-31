We've got some good news for the hair-, makeup-, and skin care-obsessed: Ulta Beauty at Target has officially launched. As of August 15, you can now shop your favorite prestige beauty brands at dedicated Ulta Beauty storefronts at select Target locations nationwide (as well as online). The "shop-in-shop" concept will feature more than 50 of your favorite Ulta Beauty brands — including Too Faced, bareMinerals, and Bumble and bumble — complete with specialized displays, discovery zones, and curated beauty trends.
So the next time you're looking to stock up on your trusty Tarte concealer, treat yourself to a new Pattern hair mask, try the Sunday Riley serum you've been eyeing, and scope out your favorite Target beauty buys, you have a convenient one-stop shop to scoop them all up in one fell swoop. Find the location closest to you here, and get inspired for your next big beauty haul by checking out the video, below, on how one mother-daughter duo shop the best beauty buys for each other at Target.
