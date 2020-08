Real People Share How Their Food Habits Have Changed During Quarantine

Many things have changed for me throughout quarantine, all of which have affected my approach to food and eating. In March, I was sharing an apartment with my boyfriend of five years. Now, I no longer have that boyfriend, and I live alone in a studio with my large dog. (It's fine, we're thriving, and her dad and I are still good friends.) At the start of quarantine, I was trying to drown out the stressful dregs of my relationship with parmesan-encrusted chicken breasts and Earl Grey-infused muffins. Now I cook and bake (or don't cook and don't bake) whatever the fuck I want!I think I'm actually spending less. I'm no longer shopping and cooking for two, I order in much less frequently, and I also moved a five-minute walk from Trader Joe's, which has been a game-changer.My ex and I were ordering Seamless most nights at the start of quarantine. Now, I'll order it once a week tops and cook the rest of the time. By "cook," I mean heat up frozen TJ's Indian food in the microwave or throw together a salad.I used to live directly across from a Key Food and — with the exception of the first few weeks of quarantine, during which I simply did not leave the house at all — went there pretty much daily to grab whatever I needed to make dinner that night. Now, I go to Trader Joe's once a week to stock up, and if there's anything else I need in the meantime, I'll go to a nearby, very overpriced Key Food or order on FoodKick/Fresh Direct Express . I do the $9.99 monthly membership for no delivery fees, which is worth it for me.V. random, but I am truly captivated by Village Farms Maverick Mix, described as "a radical pack containing a mix of four to six different flavorful plump varieties" of small tomato. I found them at Trader Joe's (where else?) and now keep at least two radical packs in my fridge at all times. They are so, so good, and best eaten straight out of the box while standing up in the kitchen.A microwave!!!!! I haven't had one since I lived with my parents. It is an amazing innovation and I didn't realize how much I was missing out on.I used to not eat breakfast, eat lunch around 11:30 a.m., then eat dinner around 8:30 p.m., snacking in between. Now, left to my own devices, I eat breakfast at 9 a.m. and dinner by 8 p.m. I'm busy during the workday so I eat lunch whenever the mood strikes, which could be anywhere from 1 to 4 p.m.Yes, I've become a real creature of habit, and I feel unmoored if I don't eat a toasted English muffin with raw almond butter and berry preserves every morning.I used to eat roughly half a bag of Tate's cookies per day at the start of quarantine. Now, I eat tons and tons of fruit, so I'm still getting my sugar fix but... in a healthier way? Maybe?