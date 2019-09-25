Ugly Fruit Wants To Save The Planet. Does It Have What It Takes?

The Imperfect Foods box was stuffed with a vast variety of treats that seemed pretty close to perfect to me. The kale seemed fresh, the plums were lush, the carrots were a little spindley, but they tasted as good as a carrot can taste. One lemon’s rind looked scratched, but it was still juicy. The box also came with some surprising non-produce products. For example, there was a bottle of oat milk, a package of quinoa, and a bag of almonds. Ben Chesler, the co-founder and chief innovation officer of Imperfect, told me that they've expanded to include products with expiration dates that may not appeal to customers by the time they get to the store. “People won’t pick up products that are getting close to their sell-by dates, even though they’re still fresh,” Chesler says.