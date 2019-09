12 Cute Things To Put In A Valentine's Day Care Package

Sure, Valentine's Day cards are nice , but a Valentine's Day care package is nicest. Whether you're sending off a box to your cousin at college, your BFF in another state, or your long-distance love interest , there's no one on the planet who won't appreciate a personalized mix of candy and cute goodies. You can always raid the aisles at CVS ( no shame in that game! ), but if you're looking for something a little more bespoke, we've got you covered.