15 Best-Selling Beauty Products To Pick Up On Your Next CVS Run

Anytime we enter a drugstore, we're on a mission. Whether it's picking up a prescription or restocking our toothpaste, we've got one goal in mind. But somehow we always find ourselves in the beauty aisle looking at the newest products or checking out what's on sale. Oh, two body lotions for the price of one? Count me in. That's how we inevitably end up with a shopping basket full of mascara, lipsticks, and that on-sale body lotion — with the prescription buried underneath.
And in case you find yourself mindlessly wandering the CVS beauty aisles on an unintentional haul, the products ahead are the ones to grab. From brow gels to K-beauty masks, these are the makeup, skin, and hair products that people went back for again and again, racking up ExtraBucks Rewards along the way (if only the rewards applied to flights, too). Shop all the beauty products that recently reached best-seller status at CVS, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.