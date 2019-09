15 Best-Selling Beauty Products To Pick Up On Your Next CVS Run

Anytime we enter a drugstore, we're on a mission. Whether it's picking up a prescription or restocking our toothpaste, we've got one goal in mind. But somehow we always find ourselves in the beauty aisle looking at the newest products or checking out what's on sale. Oh, two body lotions for the price of one? Count me in. That's how we inevitably end up with a shopping basket full of mascara, lipsticks , and that on-sale body lotion — with the prescription buried underneath.