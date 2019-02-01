The Funny-Sexy-Cute Valentine's Day Cards For Any Love In Your Life

Valentine's Day isn't exclusively for couples, it's inclusively for lovers — family members, friends, and S.O.s all included. And the best part of this sentimental holiday is its universal celebration of love, expressed simply and sweetly through hand-written notes. Unfortunately, not all of us inherited the modern-day Billy Shakespeare gene. So, on February 14, we're going to enlist the help of pre-crafted prompts when penning any funny-sexy-cute sonnets.
No matter who you want to show affectionate gratitude on V-Day, there's a specialized card to kickstart that personalized note with warmth, pluck, and charm — and we've rounded up the best of the best ahead. Spread the love this year with everything from cute sloths to funny food puns, cats in pajamas, secret scratch-offs, and even a popup of BB-8 holding a heart and roses for your favorite Star Wars fan. Scroll on and never miss another opportunity to let the Sriracha lovers in your life know that they're, "Awesome Sauce."
