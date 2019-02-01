19 Valentine's Day Gifts That You Can Both Enjoy (Wink Wink)

Although entirely appropriate, the perfect S.O. Valentine's Day gift isn't bouquets, cards, or chocolates. Instead, the ultimate love token for this upcoming holiday is one that packs a more unique, dual-purpose punch — a.k.a. a present that both parties (givers and receivers) can enjoy (separately or together).
If you find yourself coupled up on February 14, seize the opportunity to get creative and experimental with your gift giving and mood setting. Whether you and your boo want to get sexy, cozy, sentimental, culinary, adventurous, or competitive, we've got the winning buys ahead to make it happen. From a bouquet made of Reese's peanut butter cups to a best-selling sensual massage oil, luxe bedding, love notes, dark chocolate body paint, and something called an "Arouse Pen," these 19 finds are sure to satisfy the both of you on V-Day.
The Gift: Foiled Pressed Love Note
Skip the drugstore V-Day card and turn your love letter into a lasting statement instead — Minted transforms hand-written notes into foil-pressed and framed art pieces for sentimental home accenting.
The Gift: Candy Bouquet
A bouquet of flowers is beauty to be appreciated and admired — while a bouquet of Reese's is beauty to be shared and consumed.
The Gift: Arouse Pen*
Dosist's pens are engineered to make cannabis therapy safe and easy with targeted formulas and precise doses — the Arouse Pen uses a precise blend that's intended to naturally promote arousal and enhance excitement for couples looking to get a little frisky on February 14.
*Delivery only available to locations in California.
The Gift: Activity Journal
This sweet little blue book can be used by friends, family members, or SOs — each page is filled with inspirational quotes and thoughtful dual-reflection prompts from, "What I thought the first time I met you," to, "What I undertook with self-confidence today," and many more.
The Gift: Sateen Sheet Set
Your S.O. will thank you after taking a shared snooze snuggled up beneath this ultra luxurious, 100% Egyptian cotton sheet set.
The Gift: Airbnb Card
Surprise your hunnie with the ultimate date escape: a blank choose-their-own adventure card from Airbnb. (And hope they bring you with them.)
The Gift: Ravioli-Making Kit
Nothing says, "team work makes the dream work," like making raviolis together at home.
The Gift: Hands-Free Vibrator
Turn self pleasure into a joint experience with this incognito and top-rated couples vibrator — the Eva II is waterproof, made with flexible wings for a comfortable in-place fit during sexy time, and comes complete with a sleek charging base and convenient silk travel case.
The Gift: Date Night Cookbook
Why plan one special meal when you can gift an entire book full of them? This cute couples' cookbook is chalked full of delicious recipes specially designed for two.
The Gift: Bath Bouquet
Again, skip the real deal flowers and try a bath bouquet instead — set the sexy scene with a trail of soap petals leading your S.O. to a drawn tub for a dual V-Day soak.
The Gift: Secret Sex Notes
Instead of relying on one love note this Valentine's Day, gift an entire pouch of sultry prompts — meant to be secretly slipped into sock drawers, wallets, and more, these prewritten cards range from, "You. Me. Bed. Now," to, "I can't stop thinking about you naked," and much more.
The Gift: Deep Sleep Candle
Share the gift of deeper sleep with a candle that's hand-blended from lavender and chamomile essential oils for a deeply soothing and calming effect.
The Gift: Homemade Gin Kit
Bring out your inner bootleggers and get down and dirty at home with this DIY gin kit.
The Gift: Sensual Massage Oil
Use this best-selling Amazon's Choice massage oil made from a luxe blend of Bulgarian lavender oil, Jojoba, and almond extract for sensual or practical occasions — the glowing reviews range from, "This is my all time favorite sensual massage oil! I love the way it feels - smooth, just the right amount of slippery, soaks in slow and makes my skin feel great," to, "Used this with my girlfriend and we both love it! It was calming, relaxing, and smelled great."
The Gift: Backgammon Set
This stylish acrylic backgammon set is ready to serve you as a decor piece by day and competitive couples game by night.
The Gift: Dark Chocolate Body Paint
What's better than great foreplay? Great foreplay plus hemp seed oil-infused dark chocolate body paint that acts as a natural aphrodisiac.
The Gift: Essential Oil Diffuser
Add some joint self-care to your S.O. routine with this ceramic diffuser that's crafted to softly stream essential oils and moisture into the dry winter air.
The Gift: Heated Blanket
Recipe for a fire V-Day: Stay in, order Seamless, and get cozy with your main squeeze under this super-plush heated sherpa blanket.
The Gift: Sex Gel
Show your sexy someone a little love this V-Day with some sex in a bottle — this chicly and sleekly-packaged personal lubricant is fragrance free and made from a nourishing blend of organic aloe vera, distilled deionized water, and hyaluronic acid.
