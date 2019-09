19 Valentine's Day Gifts That You Can Both Enjoy (Wink Wink)

If you find yourself coupled up on February 14, seize the opportunity to get creative and experimental with your gift giving and mood setting. Whether you and your boo want to get sexy, cozy, sentimental, culinary , adventurous, or competitive, we've got the winning buys ahead to make it happen. From a bouquet made of Reese's peanut butter cups to a best-selling sensual massage oil, luxe bedding, love notes, dark chocolate body paint, and something called an "Arouse Pen," these 19 finds are sure to satisfy the both of you on V-Day.