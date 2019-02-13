Valentine's Day is one of those things, like sushi or Pete Davidson, that you either love or really hate — for good reason. If you're blissfully matched, February 14th is an excuse to get dressed up, drink a little too much Champagne and pull out that sexy little lingerie set you got on markdown during one of last month's Boxing Day sales. But, if you're not romantically attached, it can be kind of cringey. Or rather, it was, until people (a.k.a. the writers behind Parks and Recreation) wised up and created a holiday just for us singles to celebrate with the people we are attached to: our best friends.
Galentine's Day, a mock-holiday turned real holiday (sort of) got its start when Amy Poehler's Parks protagonist, Leslie Knope, gave us a new reason to get brunch with our friends and give out kitschy gifts. According to Knope, "it's like Lilith Fair, but with frittatas." Need we say more? Falling on February 13th, this soon-to-be national holiday is officially here. So to help you get your BFFs one hell of a Galentine's Day gift, we've picked out 29 items that are sure to impress.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.