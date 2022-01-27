At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
For those of us who aren't boo’d up, Valentine's Day should be a celebration of the love shared between best friends — because more often than not, lifelong friendships tend to endure while romantic relationships come and go. If flicks like Bridesmaids or Booksmart have taught us anything, it's that the platonic loves you have are emotionally resonant, precious, and always worth holding onto.
So, this year, we suggest forgoing the limiting romantic approach and seizing V-Day — or, better yet, Galentine's Day — as an opportunity to glow up the BFFs you cherish: the ones who always pull through for you during bad-date emergencies, the ones who never fail to make you LOL in your group text, the ones who have seen you at your very worst and still love you unconditionally. If you’re in the market for some special gifts for your nearest and dearest besties, look no further — we’ve rounded up some options that will put a smile on your ride-or-die’s face come February 14th.
