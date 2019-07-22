10 Ice Cube Trays That Are Cool In More Ways Than One

We know it's summer, and yet, every time we step foot outside we can't believe how hot it is. Needless to say, in this heat, ice cubes are essential. But, just because something is a necessity doesn't mean it can't also be fun.
Get through summer's hottest days in style by adding a twist to your ice cubes with trays that offer funky shapes and molds that add flavor. Ahead, you'll find our 10 favorite ice molds that are both functional and amusing. With each one, you can make staying cool and keeping hydrated a little less dull.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.