Vegetarians & Vegans Share The Best Turkey Alternatives To Try This Thanksgiving

Holiday meals are the one time of year family members feel they have a right to question your every career move, life choice, and belief. Your uncle seems legitimately excited to bring up politics knowing full-well you two don't see eye-to-eye on nearly any issue and your grandma feels the need to ask for what feels like the millionth time when you'll be giving her great-grandkids. Having to explain that you're not eating turkey — a dish that has for some reason been chosen as the focal point of the meal even though the sides are so much better — only gives the least understanding of your relatives more ammo with which to scrutinize you. That's where having a tasty vegan turkey substitute comes in handy.
To help narrow down which meatless turkey alternatives are worth trotting out for your Thanksgiving dinner this year, we asked real vegans and vegetarians which brands they like best. Ahead, they share their picks as well as what they enjoy most about each, from texture and flavor to how easy it is to prepare. With these meat-free options, you won't be left out of the holiday mealtime tradition or criticized for skipping it.
