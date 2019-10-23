Please Stop Asking Me Why I’m Not Having Children

But that I’m supposed to have an answer just shows that women are still expected to default to having kids unless they have a convincing-enough reason. Even lesbians, like me, don’t get a pass. When I came out to my parents, their outlook for the kind of traditional family life I could have didn’t change. This is, in a way, a blessing and a sign of changing times. It also demonstrates my privilege as a white, queer woman in Toronto — I could afford to have kids and raise them in relative safety. That’s nice, it really is, but I could do without all the expectations.