Please Stop Asking Me Why I’m Not Having Children

Remaining childfree was an easy choice for me, but my decision is often written off as selfish, childish, or premature (I'm only 30). Because of all the good reasons out there not to have kids, one remains taboo: I just don’t want them. And I’m not alone. Even though millennial men and women are putting off having kids or not having them at all — in Canada, fertility rates are down across the country for women under 30, with New Brunswick being the only exception — we’re still pressured to present very compelling answers to why we’re choosing to remain child-free.