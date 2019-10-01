40 Women On What No One Told Them About Being A Parent

“What no one told me is that it’s fucking impossible to get pregnant. Turns out all of the money I spent on condoms was a waste. Not only how hard it is to get pregnant, but [how hard it is] to get information on fertility after 40. My experience was brutal. I kept getting pregnant and then miscarrying early. I went to a doctor and they basically looked at my age on a chart, which was 38 at the time, and said, 'it’s your age.' I understand that getting pregnant in your late 30s can be more difficult — I was doing IVF, so I get it. But the more I learned, the more I felt like there might be something else, something not age-related going on and my doctor was just not willing to entertain that. I had seven failed pregnancies! I met a lot of women online in the infertility community and no one had that experience. It was one of those women who suggested I ask for a laproscopy. Turns out I had endometriosis and as soon as I had the surgery to fix it I got pregnant and carried my son to term. I guess the lesson is that age is an important factor, but it’s not the only thing. When I think of all the emotional pain I could have saved… and the money!” — Lindsey, 40

