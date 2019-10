How 500 Canadian Women Feel About Motherhood & Social Media

Social media has especially changed how we mother. It’s made it easier than ever to find out “is that funny noise my baby is making normal?” but Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter have also made us feel increasingly lacking about our parenting — and ourselves. In a Refinery29 survey of 500 Canadian women about motherhood and social media , 82% said they compare themselves to other moms online, and 69% said they have insecurities about motherhood that stem from social media. That needs to stop, like, yesterday.