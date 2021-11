TikTokers Are Raising Awareness Of Vomit Phobia

Research into emetophobia is generally limited and opinions about the condition vary. Some British studies suggest that 0.1% of the population has it; Anxiety UK has suggested the actual figure is much higher – closer to 8% – with more women affected than men. What is clear, though, is that emetophobia is more than simply disliking throwing up. It is a debilitating condition that can affect life in all aspects. "[Sufferers] feel anxious about anything where there is a risk of throwing up or seeing someone else throw up so they tend to control or avoid a lot of things in life and feel on edge most of the time," explains Fiona Brown, a programme coach at Thrive – a private, UK-based, life-coaching platform that aims to provide support for emetophobes. "For example: not eating food they haven’t prepared themselves; avoiding food like meat, fish and dairy and only eating ‘safe foods’; avoiding drinking alcohol or being near people who drink; not going on public transport or long car journeys; feeling anxious about sending their children to school or even having children; and avoiding careers like teaching or medicine."