As she had hoped, Lauren has been welcomed and comforted by her online community. "I can hand on heart say I have never felt more supported and more encouraged in recovery than I do when I look at my TikTok comment sections," she explains. "When I made the account I imagined having a few followers, nothing more than my inner circle of friends, really." But Lauren had an almost "out of body experience" when she watched her follower count go up by over 3,000 in the space of 48 hours, after posting about emetophobia earlier this year. Her story had resonated, finally. Today, Lauren has almost 7,000 followers and has had "crazy amounts" of messages from people just like her, who want to tell her their story or ask her questions or "simply just say thank you" for doing what she does.