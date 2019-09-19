Insta-Parenting: Why We Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Sharing Pics Of Our Kids

While it’s well and good to post because "it’s an easy way to keep friends and family updated" (according to 59% of our survey respondents) and "because my kids are so damn cute" (41%), there’s an inevitable downside to all this content. Most women seem to be happy sharing the lives of their children online while simultaneously struggling with unhealthy comparisons and shame on the very same medium: 82% of women in our poll say they compare themselves to other moms on social media and 35% admit they always or often have any insecurities around being a mom that stem from social media. Some of the reasons social media makes mom feel bad, according to our survey results: feeling like other families have more fun (38%), that their bodies aren’t as good as other moms’ (39%), that the meals they eat as a family aren’t as "healthy and yummy looking" (30%), and that they don’t feel as happy as other parents seem to be (24%). Online, there’s always someone doing it better than you.