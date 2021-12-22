Venus and Mars will connect twice, exactly a month apart: first on February 12 in Capricorn and then on March 12 in Aquarius. The merging of the Planet of Love and the Planet of Sex make these dates especially amorous, perfect for a few hours of steamy fun. A few months later, Uranus and the North Node of Destiny connect in Taurus on July 31, allowing us to experiment with our sexual activities freely.