Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
by
Venus Australis
'Scope your life.
Wellness
Your September Horoscope, Revealed
by
Venus Australis
Wellness
Your Horoscope This Week
by
Venus Australis
Wellness
Your Horoscope This Week
by
Venus Australis
Spirit
Mars Is In Virgo, So It’s Time To Get Logical
Erika W. Smith
Aug 19, 2019
Wellness
Your Horoscope This Week
Venus Australis
Aug 19, 2019
Spirit
The Full Sturgeon Moon Is In Aquarius, So Expect The Unexpected
Erika W. Smith
Aug 15, 2019
Wellness
Today Is 2019's Best Day For Love, So Ask Your Crush Out Now
If you have a crush, there’s no better day than today to ask them out. Why? Because according to astrology, it's a Venus Star Point and the best day
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
Your Horoscope This Week
by
Venus Australis
Wellness
Uranus Is About To Go Retrograde, So Get Ready For Breakups And S...
Just when Mercury retro-shade is almost over, another planet is about to go retrograde. This time, it’s Uranus. The seventh planet from the sun will appe
by
Erika W. Smith
Living
Astrologers Say Everything Is Going To Change In January 2020, He...
British writer Ruby Warrington and astrologer and tarot reader Bess Matassa have teamed up to create a 45-card tarot-style deck for anybody wishing to lear
by
Ruby Warrington
Wellness
Your Horoscope This Week
by
Venus Australis
Wellness
The Super Black New Moon In Leo Is A Time To Hit Reset
Mercury retrograde is finally over, and while we still have the drama of Mercury “retro-shade” to deal with, it’s time for a new start. Tonig
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
Your August Horoscope, Revealed
by
Venus Australis
Wellness
Mercury Retrograde Is Ending, But Mercury Retro-Shade Is About To...
Did anyone else have the worst Mercury retrograde ever? The planet of communication goes direct on July 31st, but before you sigh in relief, we’re not ou
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
Your Horoscope This Week
by
Venus Australis
Wellness
No Matter Your Sign, You’ll Love These Astrology Sites
It’s no secret that astrology is having a moment among millennials and Gen Z. “Young people are facing a challenging economy, unaffordable higher educa
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
Leo Season Brings Us Energy, Passion, & Self-Expression
Leo season is almost here! From July 23rd to August 23rd, the sun will be in the sign of the Lion. While Leo sun signs celebrate their birthdays during thi
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
Your Horoscope This Week
by
Venus Australis
Wellness
Your Horoscope This Week
by
Venus Australis
Wellness
How To Survive This Month's Mercury Retrograde
If you accidentally email the wrong person, your luggage gets lost, and everything seems to be going wrong, you might think, “Mercury must be retrograde!
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
Your Horoscope This Week
by
Venus Australis
Wellness
Mars Is In Leo, So Go Ahead And Send That Text
Mars enters Leo on July 1, an appropriate start to the hottest month of the year (in New York, at least). Named after the God of War, Mars rules attraction
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
Our Inner Desires Will Come Out During The New Moon & Solar Eclipse
This Tuesday is an astrologically eventful day — we have both a new moon in Cancer and a total solar eclipse. The last total solar eclipse was two years
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
Your July Horoscope, Revealed
by
Venus Australis
Wellness
Your Horoscope This Week
by
Venus Australis
Wellness
Mercury Is Entering Leo, So Get Ready For Drama
Mercury retrograde is coming soon. But before that, the speediest planet is entering Leo on June 26. Mercury will still be in Leo when it goes retrograde o
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
Your Horoscope This Week
by
Venus Australis
Wellness
Neptune Retrograde Will Bring Us A Deception-Filled Summer
Another retrograde is coming. This time, it’s Neptune that’s about to start moving backwards through its orbit. (Well, appearing to move backwards in i
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
The Full Strawberry Moon In Sagittarius Means It’s Time For Role ...
The full moon in Sagittarius is here, and it’s also a Strawberry Moon. The full moon gets a different nickname each month, based on Algonquin naming trad
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
Your Horoscope This Week
by
Venus Australis
Wellness
Your June Horoscope, Revealed
by
Venus Australis
Wellness
Your Horoscope This Week
by
Venus Australis
Wellness
Your Horoscope This Week
by
Venus Australis
