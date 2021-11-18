Tonight’s Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse Promise New Beginnings

There’s a story here if you’re looking for one. A story about holding on and letting go. A story about the way our experience of life, of each other, expands and contracts in relation to what we believe about ourselves. And, it’s not an easy story, not a feel-good moment where we perform an acceptable vulnerability and are rewarded with intimacy and forgiveness. The Taurus lunar eclipse is a magnification of Taurus values and so a Taurus lunar eclipse rejects fragility and demands fortitude — courage that exists not in spite of fear, but in relationship to it. Here, between these two clusters of stars, their magnitude, the veil is thin and we wear it in ceremony. We honor what has died, within us and without us, so that we might consume the full moon’s light. We marry the Earth, its pleasures, its grief; we renew our vows.

