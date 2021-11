Neptune Retrograde Is Almost Over. This Is What’s Coming Next

Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com , agrees. "Neptunian events have a tendency to appear as surprising, but in actuality the basis of what gets revealed was there all along, just hidden in a fog of confusion and obscured from recognition," she says. And, sorry to break it to you, but this can be especially true for matters involving our relationships — this is the time when you may be forced to face the reality that a person you're interested in just doesn't feel the same way, Hale notes. Our advice? Take some stock in your romances during this time. What have you learned in the past five months? What have you been missing? Being disappointed or heartbroken can feel like a bummer, but use this time of newfound clarity as a stepping stone to becoming your better self.