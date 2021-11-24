Mercury Is In Sagittarius — Watch Out Jake Gyllenhaal

Sagittarius season has finally arrived. When the sun moved into the sign of the archer on November 21, it brought with it positive vibes and joy. And now on November 24, Mercury, the Planet of Communication, slides into Sag, ushering in another dose of optimistic and idealistic energy that will persist until December 13, when the tiny planet moves on and into Capricorn.
Mercury is in its detriment (aka at its weakest point) in Sagittarius — that isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it does bring up some habits that it's best to be aware of. "When Mercury moves into Sag, our minds expand," says Madi Murphy, the co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution. "Thoughts become bigger, visions become enhanced, and, yes, stories become exaggerated." We'll be channeling some major Taylor Swift energy for the next couple of weeks, Murphy says — extravagant and entertaining storytelling will be our M.O. "Use your communication skills to take others on an adventure with you to help broaden others minds or get other people excited," she suggests. "You may find yourself dazzling people with your wit and exuberance."
Advertisement
Although being more charming and witty sounds fun (as long as you keep your exaggerations from getting away from you too much), we can run into some snags while the speedy planet is hanging out in Sagittarius too. Archers, infamously, have a tendency to put their feet in their mouths. And because Mercury influences our communication, Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck, says that the planet's entrance into the sign makes it especially likely that this period's blunt and direct nature will seep into our contact with others. "This placement doesn’t really rely on facts; it's a very impulsive and impetuous placement for Mercury, which makes communication happen quickly without knowing all of the truth of the matter," she says. This is part of why Sagittarius is one of the chatty planet's least favorite placements, "because Mercury loves to know the tea and all the details of the situation before taking action, which is the juxtaposing energy of this transit," Stardust notes.
Being impulsive isn't necessarily a bad thing, but be aware of when you need to pull in the reins as this month goes on. Specifically, Murphy says we need to watch out for where your passion turns into preachiness. "We love that you have such conviction and courage in your beliefs, but it doesn’t mean that everyone has to feel the same way," she says. Keep this piece of advice tucked in your back pocket — with the holidays approaching, it may be a good idea to keep any family drama on the down low. But still, some battles are worth it. If you reflect and decide you still want to ruffle some feathers, Murphy says, "I also support that."
One particular day to look out for is December 7 — Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer for Keen.com, says this will be a pretty confusing time due to Mercury clashing with Neptune, the Planet of Illusion. "This is not a good day for making solid decisions or for meetings as the truth may be hard to come by," she says. "Don’t believe all you hear, and remember that Neptune can make things appear worse (or better) than they really are. This is a good day to take things with a grain of salt, and let the fog clear before making any type of decision or commitment." Beware of donning rose coloured glasses today and take a day before making big choices — trust us.
In all, Mercury in Sagittarius is full of possibilities. We're interested in broad perspectives and feel upbeat and empowered to take on whatever comes our way. For the next two weeks, embrace the chaos — after all, what's more fun than that?