Mercury Is In Sagittarius — Watch Out Jake Gyllenhaal

Although being more charming and witty sounds fun (as long as you keep your exaggerations from getting away from you too much), we can run into some snags while the speedy planet is hanging out in Sagittarius too. Archers, infamously, have a tendency to put their feet in their mouths. And because Mercury influences our communication, Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck, says that the planet's entrance into the sign makes it especially likely that this period's blunt and direct nature will seep into our contact with others. "This placement doesn’t really rely on facts; it's a very impulsive and impetuous placement for Mercury, which makes communication happen quickly without knowing all of the truth of the matter," she says. This is part of why Sagittarius is one of the chatty planet's least favourite placements, "because Mercury loves to know the tea and all the details of the situation before taking action, which is the juxtaposing energy of this transit," Stardust notes.