R29 Editors’ Picks: Lifestyle Finds We’re Recommending This February
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Here at Refinery29 Australia, we know how challenging it can be trying to decipher the good products from the bad. The temptation and sway of Instagram ads and TikTok must-buys frequently bombarding our feeds can leave us in a bit of a tizzy. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the latest and greatest lifestyle products that have actually made our lives easier (none of this naff shoehorn business here).
This month, we're diving headfirst into plush new bedding, adding a little je ne sais quoi to our spaces with the most aesthetically pleasing candles, and upping our yap game with some thoughtful new conversation cards. Click through the gallery ahead for what the Refinery29 Australia team are loving this February.