R29 Editors’ Picks: Fashion & Beauty Finds We’re Loving Right Now
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Silly season is officially behind us, and with a few precious weeks of summer left, we're easing back into our routines and rituals with fresh energy. After spending the holidays frolicking in the sun, February feels like the right time to reset, and that's precisely the mood behind this month's Editor's Picks. From olfactory delights to chic shades, click through to see what the Refinery29 Australia team is buying, wearing, and loving right now.