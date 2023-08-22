R29 Editors’ Favourite “TikTok Made Me Buy It” Purchases

ADVERTISEMENT
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Scrolling through TikToks isn't just about crying at dog rescue videos, laughing at unhinged dating drama, or perusing last weekend's best Eras Tour outfits. The app has become a go-to destination for discovering slept-on products from viral beauty products to some of those weird Amazon gadgets you never knew you needed (until you suddenly can't live without them). So what are the products that made R29 editors stop scrolling long enough to hit the "buy" button? Whether it's a soul-snatching suction vibrator, a perpetually sold-out kitchen appliance or a versatile maxi dress, we've unearthed some real hidden gems just through our FYPs. And since we're not about gatekeeping, we thought we'd let you in on all our TikTok faves that actually live up to their viral hype.
Keeping scrolling to hear our first-hand reviews of all the must-buy TikTok items we've bought on a whim that made R29 editors stop and say, "Oh. We get it." Ahead, find out which TikTok purchases the internet masses were actually right about, and grab yourself one (or more!) while they're still in stock.