A Swiftie’s Fashion Guide & What To Wear To Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

If you don’t want to buy anything new, I understand — tour tickets are expensive! Thankfully, the colours and vibes of each era are really strong, so all you need to do is pull a monochromatic outfit in the album colour of your choice, draw a lucky "13" on your hand, cover your face/hair/body in glitter, and you’re ready. For a quick guide, here are the colours most commonly associated with each era/album:



Taylor Swift: mainly light green, but also white and light blue

Fearless: gold

Speak Now: purple

RED: red

1989: light blue

reputation: black and dark green

Lover: pastel pink, blue and purple (if you’re opting for one, then pink)

folklore: white and grey

evermore: amber, beige, and brown

Midnights: midnight blue