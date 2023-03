Many of the show’s looks are vintage — sourced from the '60s and '70s, yes, but also the '20s and '30s — but fans eager to emulate its style will be happy to know that plenty of pieces are not only contemporary but available to shop now from Etsy artisans and '70s-inspired brands like Stoned Immaculate and Free People. The latter has even partnered exclusively with Amazon Prime on a capsule collection inspired by the show’s characters, available to shop from the show’s release. The 21-piece drop includes everything you need to recreate the Daisy Jones look, from beaded vests to Daisy's classic hoop earrings.