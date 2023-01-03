If you ask me, no one watched Magic Mike for the storyline, ever. In the third film in the popular eye-candy filled franchise, Mike Lane (Channing Tatum) returns to the stage after a long hiatus following a business deal that went bust, leaving him scrambling for money and taking up bartender gigs to make ends meet. Salma Hayek Pinault plays a wealthy socialite in this flick, so bring on the drama, sparks and some hot new dancing action.