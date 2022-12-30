At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
As we ring in 2023, we happily welcome a slew of new cinematic treats thanks to the movie gods. This year has a stellar lineup of films in store for us, from Disney live-action remake The Little Mermaid, to the highly-anticipated Captain Marvel Sequel, The Marvels, and of course some fun rom-coms for good measure like Barbie and Shotgun Wedding.
Advertisement
Here are the best new movies to watch in cinemas and on streaming services 2023. Grab some popcorn and let the viewing begin.
1. M3GAN
Release date: January 12
Where to watch: Cinemas
You’ll be left on the edge of your seat with this thriller, where a mother creates a life-like doll programmed to be her niece's greatest companion and protector. However, she soon discovers that her invention has unimaginable consequences, potentially doing more harm than good.
2. The Little Mermaid
Release date: May 25
Where to watch: Cinemas
Disney’s bringing a live-action remake of the beloved story of The Little Mermaid in 2023, with Halle Bailey playing Ariel. Other big names voicing key characters include Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.
3. Barbie
Release date: July 20
Where to watch: Cinemas
Directed by Greta Gerwig, the rom-com stars former Neighbours actor Margot Robbie as Barbie alongside Ryan Gosling who plays Ken. After those viral on-set images surfaced of Robbie and Gosling rollerskating in Malibu, we’re here to tell you there’ll still be a wait until mid-year for this movie to hit cinemas.
4. Shotgun Wedding
Release date: January 27
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel lead the cast in this new flick, where their characters Darcy and Tom gather their very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding. But all hell breaks loose when the ends are taken hostage.
Advertisement
5. John Wick: Chapter 4
Release date: March 2023
Where to watch: Cinemas
We’re up to the fourth instalment of Keanu Reeves’ adventures as John Wick, who uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. Get ready to see him face a new enemy with very powerful alliances.
6. Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Release date: January 5
Where to watch: Cinemas
Zachary Levy is back as Shazam in this film which continues the story of teen Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!," is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.
7. Dune: Part Two
Release date: November 2
Where to watch: Cinemas
Picking up where the first movie left off, Dune Part 2 will “explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family”. Zendaya and Timotheé Chalamet return for the movie, while Florence Pugh is a new addition to the cast.
8. Magic Mike's Last Dance
Release date: February 9
Where to watch: Cinemas
If you ask me, no one watched Magic Mike for the storyline, ever. In the third film in the popular eye-candy filled franchise, Mike Lane (Channing Tatum) returns to the stage after a long hiatus following a business deal that went bust, leaving him scrambling for money and taking up bartender gigs to make ends meet. Salma Hayek Pinault plays a wealthy socialite in this flick, so bring on the drama, sparks and some hot new dancing action.
Advertisement
9. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
Release date: May 4
Where to watch: Cinemas
The third volume of the popular Marvel Studios series will see the beloved band of misfits looking different these days. We’ll watch Peter Quill still grappling with the loss of Gamora, andhaving to rally his team around him to defend the universe.
10. The Marvels
Release date: July 27
Where to watch: Cinemas
Brie Larson returns as Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel) for the sequel to Captain Marvel, and the most exciting part is seeing newcomer, Ms Marvel’s Kamala Khan, also join in on the action.