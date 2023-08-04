These 90s Movies Are So Good, You’ll Want to Watch Them Again and Again

ADVERTISEMENT
If the success of Barbie and the recent spate of reboots has taught us anything, it’s that we’re all loving a trip down nostalgia lane – whatever reminds us of a time when we were younger, things seemed simpler and we didn’t have to worry about going bankrupt buying a loaf of bread from the grocery store.
Right now, you might be searching for the movie equivalent of a weighted blanket – comforting, familiar, classic, and one that definitely doesn’t mention the terms ‘cost of living crisis,’ ‘environmental disaster’ or ‘Elon Musk.’ Well, this list has got you covered, because it’s some of the best movies made in the 90s.
The 90s was a helluva time in cinema. It was peak Julia Roberts, Winona Ryder, Leonardo Di Caprio, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The late Patrick Swayze was in his prime.
Also, great films weren't just limited to say, drama and your standard Oscar-bait. Every genre, from comedy to horror to kids' movies, boasted at least one or two instant classics. Even the sequels were pretty good!
It was also, admittedly, a time when so many jokes and storylines came with a problematic side of misogyny, homophobia and transphobia. So we've tried to keep this list free of movies that will have you turning off the TV after three minutes wondering, “Did people actually laugh at this stuff?”
Without further ado, pop your scrunchie in, throw on a slip dress and a bomber jacket, and get set to queue up your VCR because here, in no particular order, is our curated list of the very best 90’s movies that have stayed with us throughout the years, as well as the ones we forgot we loved as kids.