Gemma Chua-Tran’s Film Lesbian Space Princess Is About Queer Joy, Not Pain

For the non-binary actor (Chua-Tran goes by she/they pronouns), the fact that she's able to play characters to help people feel seen is one of the "best parts" of the job. "My family [has] never been openly accepting of [my queerness]. I think I said something to my family at some point, and everyone went silent, and then just continued on with the previous conversation. And then I never brought it up ever again," they say. "We have like one gay uncle... I don't know if everyone's deeply accepting, but I feel like with a Chinese or just an Asian family, immigrant family, you learn to kind of separate family as a separate entity [to] whatever your discoveries [are] as a young person." With that in mind, being able to offer both an escape and support in the form of queer media is so meaningful to the actor. "I think being able to put myself in my shoes when I was younger, and be able to know that there was someone who looked like me and had the same experiences as me, and to be able to kind of see myself... is so important," she says.