Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
Discover
+MORE
Australia
Switch To
United States
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Heartbreak High
Entertainment
The Heartbreak High Cast On Nailing Representation
by
Alexandra Koster
Heartbreak High
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment
Your 5-Minute Refresher On
Heartbreak High
Season One Before The New ...
Allie Daisy King
26 Mar. 2024
Entertainment
Everything We Know About
Heartbreak High
Season 2
Alicia Vrajlal
30 Jan. 2024
Entertainment
The Lack of Asexual Characters In Pop Culture Is A Product Of The Male Gaze
Allie Daisy King
7 Aug. 2023
Beauty
Heartbreak High’s Makeup Artist On The 8 Most-Loved Products In H...
by
Tiffany Forbes
Entertainment
How Heartbreak High’s Ca$h Helped Me Come To Terms With Being Ase...
“Do you not want to have sex with anyone, or just me?” – Darren Rivers, Heartbreak High This is perhaps the most anxiety-inducing question that someo
by
Allie King
Entertainment
What The
Heartbreak High
Reboot Gets Right About Autism Re...
Mild spoilers ahead. While many TV shows and movies have featured characters who are autistic, a lot of them have struggled to get it right due to stereoty
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Culture
Heartbreak High’s Cast Get Real About Their Own High School...
In the 90s, Heartbreak High pushed the boundaries of Australian television by giving us a glimpse into the turbulent lives of Aussie teens. Tackling topics
by
Eloise Goodman
Entertainment
How The
Heartbreak High
Reboot Flips The Narrative Of The ...
It’s not often we see a strong woman of colour (WOC) as the lead protagonist in scripted Australian television, but Heartbreak High breaks away from
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Heartbreak High
Heartbreak High
Is Australia’s Answer To
Sex Educ...
The trailer for Heartbreak High is finally here, setting the scene for the highly anticipated reboot of a show that became a household name in 90’s A
by
Alicia Vrajlal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT