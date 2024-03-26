- Every episode has brief flashbacks to the week before the show starts, when Amerie and Harper were at a festival.

- Harper's father asks her for money, saying it's for milk when it is presumably for meth.

- The day starts with them getting ready, they buy drugs off Ca$h and his eshay friends are leering at Harper.

- The girls are dancing and having fun, they run into Spider and he is very friendly with them.

- Harper decides against taking drugs at the festival, Amerie angrily walks off to get another drink.

- Amerie can't find Harper, and then she meets up with Spider and they go back to Amerie's house to have sex.

- Harper blacks out and wakes up in the back of Chook (one of Ca$h's eshay friends' cars).

- The eshay's imply that they will sexually assault Harper.

- Ca$h is in the car and unlocks the door so Harper can escape (love you Ca$h).

- She manages to escape, tries to go to Amerie's house but Amerie (mid hook-up with Spider) pretends not to be home.

- Spider struggles to perform and Amerie laughs at him.

- Harper heads home and her father is in a meth-induced psychosis and attempts to murder her.

- A traumatised Harper shaves off all of her hair and vows to not speak to Amerie after the events of the prior night.