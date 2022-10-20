Spoilers ahead. It was dubbed Australia's answer to Sex Education, bringing diversity to the forefront of teen shows Down Under. Now, Heartbreak High is returning for a second season. Netflix has announced that the show has officially been renewed for Season 2, after the first season premiered on September 14 as a re-imagination of the iconic original 90s series of the same name.
Here's a rundown on absolutely everything we know about Season 2 of Heartbreak High so far and what to expect when it hits screens.
What Is The Air Date?
While the premiere date for Season 2 hasn't been announced, we know that the cast and crew are yet to reunite in Sydney for pre-production — so it's safe to say there's going to be a bit of a wait and the series won't return to Netflix until 2023.
What Is The Plot?
Season 1 ended with a very drama-filled finale and there are still some loose ends to tie up and storylines to follow up on in Season 2. We saw Amerie and Harper finally make up after a season-long feud. We found out what happened 'that night' at the music festival and why Harper stopped speaking to Amerie in the first place. Audiences also learned that it was Chook who was behind Harper's abduction. We can expect Season 2 to follow Amerie and Harper's new adventures, including possibly taking revenge on Chook as they rebuild their friendship.
On the romance front, surely this isn't the end of Amerie and Malakai's initial spark, plus it'll be interesting to see where Darren and Ca$h's connection goes after Ca$h was arrested at the end of Season 1.
Who Is In The Cast?
There's pretty much no question that Ayesha Madon, who plays Amerie, and Asher Yasbincek, who portrays Harper, will return in Season 2.
We can only hope that the rest of the key characters from the first season also return, including autism advocate Chloe Hayden (Quinni), James Majoos (Darren), All My Friends Are Racist star Thomas Weatherall (Malakai), Gemma Chua-Tran (Sasha), Josh Heuston (Dusty), Will McDonald (Ca$h), Rachel House (Woodsy), Chika Ikogwe ( Jojo), Sherry-Lee Watson (Missy), Bryn Chapman-Parish (Spider) and Brodie Townsend (Ant).
Why Heartbreak High Season 1 Was A Success
Since it debuted last month, Heartbreak High Season 1 has remained in Australia's top 10 TV shows on Netflix for five weeks, proving that it has resonated with audiences from various walks of life.
One of the most talked-about scenes involves Quinni telling Sasha about her autism, which actor Chloe Hayden says was very important to include. In the scene, Sasha appears very taken aback, asking how she didn't already know Quinni was autistic, because "I’ve met autistic people" before. Quinni responds by saying she's "good at masking".
"One of the reasons we put that in was because I had conversations with the writers," Hayden told Refinery29 Australia, "and they were like, 'What happens when you tell people that you’re autistic?' and I’m like, 'They don’t believe me because I don’t look like Sheldon Cooper and Rain Man and Shaun Murphy and What's Eating Gilbert Grape. I don’t look like that.'"
Meanwhile, the show has also been praised for flipping the narrative of the one-dimensional woman of colour on TV, with Ayesha Madon taking on the lead role of Amerie after struggling to see herself in the media while growing up.
"I can't speak on behalf of every first-gen brown woman, [but] my experience was tumultuous to say the least," Madon told Refinery29 Australia.
"Obviously having body hair and being a brown woman, you're not really seen as cool or hot or anything aspirational. I guess that takes a toll on your mental health along with the fact that you never get to see yourself in media or romanticised in any way."
Until Season 2 drops, you can always binge or re-watch the first season of Heartbreak High that's streaming now on Netflix.