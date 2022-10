Grace Tame On How Her Autism Has Helped Her Survive

My best friend is an openly gay autistic man, who I met when we were seven. Dom, his name is. We don’t even have to speak to each other when we are together. We just are. Our connection swallows time and space. Neither of us knew the other was neurodiverse until we were adults. Not that it mattered to us. Our own private nonverbal world remained as perfectly imperfect as ever. I have watched others assume things about us throughout our friendship. They tell us, instead of asking us, what we must be. I can’t speak for Dom, but there is much to be said of the insidiousness of these presumptive projections. Isolation and invalidation have certainly been at the core of my experiences of autism and of life in general.