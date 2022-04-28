4 Autistic Women On What They Wish You Knew About Autism

"Much like all the other humans out there who have good and bad days, my ability to ‘function’ fluctuates daily. Some days I’m able to mask (hide) my autistic traits (stimming, echolalia etc) and sit at a café and order a drink for myself, and other days my speech ability disappears (non-verbal) and the mere thought of even being near a noisy café will result in an uncontrollable meltdown of screaming and tears. And, on top of that, what many neurotypicals don’t realise is that both of those examples result in a two-day recovery where all I can do is recluse into my safe, silent space. So, no, I’m not low functioning, nor high functioning, I’m simply autistic."