I’m Autistic & I Don’t Need To Be Cured

I believe that this decision that certain lives aren’t worth living can be directly linked to the different models of disability . The medical model sees a person’s disability as the result of their 'impairment', meaning that any solution must involve a 'fixing' or 'curing' of the disability in order for that person to fit into society more effectively (or to eradicate their existence). The social model of disability is based on the belief that being disabled is simply a product of existing in a world that is built only to accommodate non-disabled people, isolating and excluding disabled people from society. This model takes the onus off the individual and places it on the world we’ve built, making it our job as a society to make life accessible for every single human being. Disability justice organiser Mia Mingus explains that we must move away from " an equality-based model of sameness and 'we are just like you' to a model of disability that embraces difference , confronts privilege and challenges what is considered 'normal' on every front. We don’t want to simply join the ranks of the privileged; we want to dismantle those ranks and the systems that maintain them."