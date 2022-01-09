I Discovered I Have ADHD At The Same Time As My Mum

ADHD lifestyle, wellbeing and EFT coach and host of The ADHD Women’s Wellbeing Podcast, Kate Moryoussef, has had a similar experience. A mother of four, she was first exposed to ADHD after observing her 9-year-old daughter’s learning behaviours. "It was while I was home-schooling her that I realised how hard it was for her to sit and focus and concentrate. She literally couldn’t sit on a chair and work. It was when we saw her with our own eyes that I started to research more about ADHD in girls." Kate realised that she related to much of the diagnostic criteria. "This is what I was, too." Eventually, she and her daughter received their diagnoses within a week of each other. It was a watershed moment. "It’s definitely brought us closer. I try to focus on all her strengths and emphasise the positives of her ADHD. It’s allowed me to observe the ADHD traits in my extended family too — now, I understand my mum a lot more!"