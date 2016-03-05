The Things We Wish We Could Say To Our Mums, But Can’t

Sarah, 28

I'd tell her that I respect that she always says what she thinks, regardless of the circumstances. I wish I could tell her that while I’m grateful for the bohemian upbringing, and I like the person it’s made me, I also just wish she’d just made me dinner sometimes, and cleaned the house. That I wish she would give me a bit of sympathy sometimes instead of saying “well that’s life.” That I wish she’d been more affectionate when I was growing up, and now. But finally that I’m glad of it all because she taught me, inadvertently, that I never have to conform to stereotypes and that a woman’s opinion matters.



Alice, 26

Considering the frequency with which my mama supports and congratulates me for the most minor achievements and insignificant things, I wish I told her far more often what an inspiration she is to me and that the reason I push myself to be the best I can be is entirely down to her. I am totally in awe of her success; as a businesswoman, as a mother, as a wife, as a friend, as a sister and everything else she is to so many lucky people. She is courageous and kind. Beautiful inside and out and truly exceptional. I know we all think our mother is the world's greatest but I am eternally grateful for my mama. She is my rock. I'm ashamed I don't tell you enough but thank you with all my heart. Love from your grumpy and grouchy but forever adoring daughter, Al.