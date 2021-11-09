Why I’m Not Celebrating My ADHD Diagnosis

Those who are diagnosed with ADHD later on in life are often described as having 'high functioning' ADHD, meaning they don't appear to be struggling to the outside observer. The reality may be quite different. ADHD sufferers who were not diagnosed early enough may have had to develop coping mechanisms in the absence of professional support. Added to this, as sufferers have managed with the symptoms until adulthood, those symptoms are often perceived by peers as manageable and therefore not worth getting het up about.