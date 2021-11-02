I Changed My Career & Regret It. Now What?

"One of the best things you can do, if you're brave enough, is basically create opportunities for yourself." Reach out to people who work in the field that you aspire to and ask them about it, she says, as those chats are "the highest results-producing thing you can do. You can literally save yourself maybe three years making another 'wrong decision' by talking to someone who excites you for some reason, and asking them radically honest questions." She suggests outlining the talk by looking at the top three things you've loved in work so far, the top three things you want to avoid and a couple of reasons why you're looking in their area, then asking for their thoughts. "If you're treating these people as mentors, often, they can really spot where you fit. By being really honest, and asking those questions that scare you, you'll get an awful lot out of those chats and it can usually expedite your sense of alignment extremely quickly. It does take a little bit of courage but that's really the best thing that people can do."