What Do We Lose When Black Women In Journalism Disappear? Everything.
What necessary perspectives do we lose, and what questions go unasked and unanswered, when Black journalists are among the first to be seen as disposable on a masthead?
The hit that the economy [takes] gets turned on Black workers more than their white counterparts, and even more so when they're in the professional class.
The exact places where we created spaces are being dismantled. In these layoffs, we’re not just losing recipes, we’re losing cooks, and access to kitchens too.