“You’re Just Kooky”: Why Women With Autism Aren’t Taken Seriously

In the last few years, there's been a huge uptick in the presentation of autism in popular culture; books like The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and The Rosie Project, and TV shows like Netflix's Atypical have done wonders to further the conversation around autism. But few atypical female heroes have been available. Sofia Helin, the actor who played Saga in the brilliant Danish/Swedish noir The Bridge, has spoken often in interviews of women who approached her to let her know that it was her performance of a woman with Asperger's syndrome – which is on the autism spectrum – that led them to realise that they had the condition. So what would Dr Bargiela recommend if reading Camouflage throws up some flickers of recognition about your identity? The next steps, she says, are entirely in your hands. "Everyone is so different," she says. "Do you feel like a diagnosis will help you understand yourself? Do you feel like a diagnosis will help your friends and family understand you better? Or that you will get better support in your employment? If that’s the case, then definitely pursue one if you think it would make you happy."