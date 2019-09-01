What becomes clear through Dr Bargiela's interviews is how much impact camouflaging has had on them. One woman recalls trying to "act normal" as she saw that it meant you were generally ignored by teachers. "Now, I look at stories online of kids who were going off the rail and think 'I should have just burned more cars'." When it comes to dating or intimate relationships, the struggle becomes more urgent. "In relationships it was difficult, because no one ever tells you the rules, or what is appropriate or not. I knew I was taken advantage of many times," one woman told Dr Bargiela. Another remembers conceding to everything in a relationship. "There was a sense of appearing, 'please, appease and apologise'," she recalled. Sex, of course, complicates things further. "I almost feel pressured by society to have sex because you get told this is what is expected of you to be a good girlfriend and you think, 'If I don’t do it, then I am not fulfilling my duties.'"