"We said, 'Let’s not go out and say who’s done what'; instead we said, 'This is what it looks like and this is what we demand from the bosses and the directors and producers, because you have failed, otherwise it wouldn’t have happened'." The group then led readings of the testimonies in all the big cities of Sweden: "The queen and crown princes were there, the minister of culture and democracy was there. It spread to Denmark, to Norway and to Finland." They are even taking Silent Action (the name for their movement) to Cannes – one of Sofia’s friends is giving a speech to the French Ministry of Culture and other bigwigs in the international film industry. "It’s a very peaceful and concrete way of handling it," she says.