Mainstream '90s attitudes leaked into television to create the sort of bananas plotlines you can see in the early episodes of Dawson's Creek and, no doubt, countless other television shows from the same era (props must go to Fresh Prince, though, which took on racism over and over again during its six seasons – example six-million-and-one of why it's so important to have diversity in media). As Dawson's Creek went on it did actually produce some seriously important storylines: It had the first gay kiss on US network television. Mental health was tackled way before we got obsessed with anxiety. The show paved the way for its more political, more woke younger brothers and sisters. So why do we insist on harking back to culture from a time that didn't reflect our current mindset?