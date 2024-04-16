Where To Shop Your Favourite Outfits From Heartbreak High Season 2

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Last week, Heartbreak High slid back into our lives for its long-awaited second season, and immediately took Netflix (and every conversation in the Refinery29 Australia office) by storm. The Aussie show has already sparked important conversations about representation, sexuality, and what it means to be a teenager in Australia in 2024, and we're just so excited to be reunited with Amerie, Quinni, Harper, and the rest of Hartley High's cast of characters.
But one other element of the show that’s been popping off on TikTok is, of course, the costumes. Heartbreak High lives in a magical land where school uniforms don’t exist, and costume designer Rita Carmody has once again excelled at creating a colourful world of self-expression and individuality that perfectly captures the personality of each character.
Carmody has tapped countless Australian designers — including emerging creatives and established labels — for the Season 2 costume design, and ahead, she lets us in on exactly who to shop and where to emulate the Hartley High look.